Dogecoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $167.20 Million (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $232.37 million and $167.20 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax, CoinEgg, Tripe Dice Exchange and LiteBit.eu.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00586929 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015247 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007981 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000578 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 123,985,495,879 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

Dogecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Mercatox, Graviex, YoBit, Bitsane, Fatbtc, Exmo, Ovis, Tux Exchange, CoinExchange, CoinEgg, QBTC, BX Thailand, BitFlip, BiteBTC, Bits Blockchain, Tidex, Koineks, Upbit, BtcTrade.im, BTC Trade UA, Bitbns, Novaexchange, Instant Bitex, Tripe Dice Exchange, Bittylicious, C-Patex, C-CEX, Bittrex, ZB.COM, Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange, Cryptomate, Sistemkoin, HitBTC, Coindeal, Bleutrade, Stocks.Exchange, Exrates, CoinFalcon, CoinEx, Gate.io, Crex24, cfinex, OpenLedger DEX, Kraken, FreiExchange, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, Cryptohub, Poloniex, Coinsquare, Robinhood, Coinbe, Cryptopia, Indodax and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

