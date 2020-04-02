Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 100.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Dollarama from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Dollarama from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Dollarama from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dollarama presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

DLMAF traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.42. 1,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,325. Dollarama has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $38.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.43.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

