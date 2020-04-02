Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main reduced its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 81,182 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $10,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,480,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 73,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 306,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 70,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

NYSE:D opened at $69.93 on Thursday. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $57.79 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.67.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 88.68%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on D shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.54.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.