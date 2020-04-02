Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Earns “Hold” Rating from TD Securities

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at TD Securities in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $1.65 price target on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 72.05% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dorel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Dorel Industries stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.96. 18,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,442. Dorel Industries has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.90.

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Dorel Industries had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $653.44 million during the quarter.

About Dorel Industries

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

