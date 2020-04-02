DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Announces $0.15 Monthly Dividend

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th.

Shares of NYSE:DSL traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.17. 866,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,716. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $21.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.25.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

