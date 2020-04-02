Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th.

Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.0% annually over the last three years.

DBL traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,133. Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $21.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.44.

Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

