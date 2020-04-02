Dovu Hits Market Cap of $206,324.49 (DOV)

Dovu (CURRENCY:DOV) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Dovu has a total market cap of $206,324.49 and $1.00 worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dovu token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and Livecoin. During the last week, Dovu has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014850 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.80 or 0.02585253 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00193456 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00046212 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00034002 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Dovu

Dovu was first traded on August 24th, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 tokens and its circulating supply is 456,891,555 tokens. The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dovu is dovu.io. Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dovu is blog.dovu.io.

Buying and Selling Dovu

Dovu can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dovu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dovu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dovu using one of the exchanges listed above.

