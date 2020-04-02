Dragon Option Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (DRAGON)

Dragon Option (CURRENCY:DRAGON) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. Dragon Option has a market cap of $4,456.41 and approximately $5,724.00 worth of Dragon Option was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dragon Option has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Dragon Option token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Hoo, BigONE, ABCC and Bancor Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014746 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.90 or 0.02601366 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00193884 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00046012 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034040 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Dragon Option

Dragon Option’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,929,256 tokens. The official website for Dragon Option is dragonoption.io/about. Dragon Option’s official message board is medium.com/@dragonoption. Dragon Option’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dragon Option

Dragon Option can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Bancor Network, Hoo and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Option directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Option should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragon Option using one of the exchanges listed above.

