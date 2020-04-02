Dragonchain (DRGN) Price Tops $0.0244 on Major Exchanges

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. One Dragonchain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0244 or 0.00000356 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Kucoin, Tidex and Fatbtc. Dragonchain has a market capitalization of $5.81 million and $34,925.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Dragonchain

Dragonchain’s genesis date was August 17th, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,421,940 tokens. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

Dragonchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gate.io, Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN, CoinExchange, Allcoin, Fatbtc, Kucoin and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

