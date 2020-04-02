DREP (DREP) Reaches Market Cap of $2.74 Million

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, DREP has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DREP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DREP has a market cap of $2.74 million and $92,274.00 worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $177.69 or 0.02599289 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00193240 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 35.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00046060 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033959 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

DREP Token Profile

DREP’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,447,682,632 tokens. DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep. DREP’s official website is www.drep.org. The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family.

DREP Token Trading

DREP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DREP using one of the exchanges listed above.

