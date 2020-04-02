Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Man Group plc

Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) by 70.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 427,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,013 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.10% of Dropbox worth $7,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DBX. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $17.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.54 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Dropbox Inc has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $26.20.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.17. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $446.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Dropbox’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dropbox Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Arash Ferdowsi sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,400,000 shares in the company, valued at $93,852,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 359,640 shares of company stock valued at $7,203,489 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DBX shares. BidaskClub raised Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

