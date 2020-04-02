Dropil (DROP) Price Down 3.3% This Week

Dropil (CURRENCY:DROP) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Dropil has a total market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $24,166.00 worth of Dropil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dropil token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, IDEX and IDAX. In the last week, Dropil has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dropil alerts:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00025402 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007226 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003804 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00001144 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000509 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00044749 BTC.

Dropil Profile

Dropil (CRYPTO:DROP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. Dropil’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,768,083,428 tokens. The Reddit community for Dropil is /r/Dropil. Dropil’s official Twitter account is @FaucetDrop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dropil is dropil.com.

Buying and Selling Dropil

Dropil can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDAX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dropil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dropil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dropil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dropil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dropil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.