DS Smith (LON:SMDS) PT Lowered to GBX 330 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DS Smith (LON:SMDS) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 330 ($4.34) in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DS Smith to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 370 ($4.87) to GBX 325 ($4.28) in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of DS Smith to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of DS Smith to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 400 ($5.26) in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 360 ($4.74).

SMDS opened at GBX 263.55 ($3.47) on Thursday. DS Smith has a one year low of GBX 244.80 ($3.22) and a one year high of GBX 397.80 ($5.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 316.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 353.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.46.

About DS Smith

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

