DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

DS Smith (LON:SMDS) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a GBX 325 ($4.28) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 370 ($4.87). Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.32% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of DS Smith to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America cut shares of DS Smith to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 400 ($5.26) in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of DS Smith from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 360 ($4.74).

Get DS Smith alerts:

Shares of LON SMDS opened at GBX 263.55 ($3.47) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.09, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.85. DS Smith has a 52-week low of GBX 244.80 ($3.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 397.80 ($5.23). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 316.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 353.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.46.

DS Smith Company Profile

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.