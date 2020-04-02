Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Duke Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,751,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,618,862,000 after purchasing an additional 398,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.62.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 16,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,709 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,129,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,183,496. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.54 and its 200 day moving average is $92.19. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.70%.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

