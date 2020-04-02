Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $756.98 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) will report sales of $756.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $760.44 million and the lowest is $755.00 million. Dycom Industries posted sales of $833.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full year sales of $3.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.20). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $737.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on DY shares. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens dropped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Dycom Industries from $49.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dycom Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dycom Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.13.

NYSE DY opened at $23.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $810.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.27. Dycom Industries has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $60.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,472,000. CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 408,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,259,000 after buying an additional 10,745 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 27,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

