DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Acquires 11,456 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,456 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $9,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon in the fourth quarter worth $2,412,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,567,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon in the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RTN shares. Citigroup cut shares of Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.60.

In related news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total transaction of $1,525,360.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,898,791.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 1,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.89, for a total transaction of $191,724.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,839.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,175 shares of company stock worth $2,878,431 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:RTN opened at $122.43 on Thursday. Raytheon has a one year low of $103.00 and a one year high of $233.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Raytheon’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

