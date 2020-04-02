DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Acquires 139,458 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 199.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,458 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned 0.06% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $19,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 14.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,026,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $91,828,000 after acquiring an additional 128,853 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at about $543,000. Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.3% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 19.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 388,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,813,000 after acquiring an additional 62,960 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from to in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $88.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $71.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

NYSE:LYB opened at $45.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.64. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $98.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.56.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

