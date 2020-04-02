DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Acquires 23,701 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 23,701 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $17,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $624,150,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,529,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,557,000 after buying an additional 571,773 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $89,931,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $85,260,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,859,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,188,395,000 after buying an additional 276,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,346,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,099,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE opened at $133.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.76. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $106.14 and a fifty-two week high of $181.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $208.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Deere & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.46.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

