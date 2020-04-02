DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Boosts Position in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 177.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 399,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,683 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned 0.11% of Ally Financial worth $12,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,946,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,730,000 after acquiring an additional 331,898 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,479,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,452,000 after purchasing an additional 383,546 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,130,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,800,000 after purchasing an additional 254,135 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 4,714,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,063,000 after purchasing an additional 679,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth $142,640,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Franklin W. Iv Hobbs acquired 10,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.30 per share, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 92,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,021. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ALLY opened at $12.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.66. Ally Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $35.42.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 26.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALLY shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.46.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

