DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Buys 896,736 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 61.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,353,355 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 896,736 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned approximately 0.19% of Kinross Gold worth $11,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 212.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 502,483 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 341,730 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $79,059,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,292 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,045,000 after purchasing an additional 175,339 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 219,628 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 35,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 100,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Shares of KGC opened at $4.42 on Thursday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $6.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.36.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Kinross Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KGC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.27.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.