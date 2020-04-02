DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Cuts Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main trimmed its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,066 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 211,014 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned approximately 0.06% of Citizens Financial Group worth $9,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9,944.4% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $17.30 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $41.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a price target (up previously from ) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.35.

In other news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $155,750.00. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.62 per share, for a total transaction of $98,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,888.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

