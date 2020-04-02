DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Grows Position in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 31,290 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned about 0.07% of Franco Nevada worth $12,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Franco Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 192.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 10,548 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 78,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 16,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Franco Nevada from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. TD Securities downgraded Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Franco Nevada from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.55.

Shares of FNV stock opened at $102.73 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.56. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 54.68, a P/E/G ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.27. Franco Nevada Corp has a 1 year low of $69.16 and a 1 year high of $122.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.22.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.03 million. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 40.76%. Franco Nevada’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.95%.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

