DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Grows Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 204,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,252 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned approximately 0.06% of Kellogg worth $14,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Kellogg by 125.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K stock opened at $61.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.55. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $71.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.91.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

K has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.63.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $7,061,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven A. Cahillane bought 16,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,098,197.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,411.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $26,201,000. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

