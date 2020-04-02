DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $16.52 Million Stock Holdings in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,723 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,358 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned about 0.10% of Cooper Companies worth $16,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,518,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 915,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $294,008,000 after purchasing an additional 416,382 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 813,443 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $261,352,000 after purchasing an additional 292,238 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 938,718 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $301,601,000 after purchasing an additional 146,784 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,186 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $211,469,000 after purchasing an additional 128,276 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on COO. Stephens decreased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from to in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $358.00 to $330.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $345.25.

Cooper Companies stock opened at $273.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00. Cooper Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $236.68 and a fifty-two week high of $365.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $312.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $646.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.04 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 16.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total value of $1,123,535.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

