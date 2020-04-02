DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $19.37 Million Stake in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,393 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned about 0.10% of Fortis worth $19,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FTS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fortis in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,693,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,985,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,009,000 after buying an additional 2,863,309 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 264.6% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,705,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,636,000 after buying an additional 1,237,900 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 568.6% during the fourth quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 828,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,395,000 after buying an additional 704,964 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,658,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,905,000 after buying an additional 631,477 shares during the period. 53.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortis alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTS. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Howard Weil raised Fortis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.14.

Shares of NYSE FTS opened at $35.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Fortis Inc has a 1-year low of $28.59 and a 1-year high of $44.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.78 and its 200-day moving average is $41.13.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fortis Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3593 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

Read More: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.