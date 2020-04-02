DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Invests $8.58 Million in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 251,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,541,210,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,412,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,300,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,625,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

TCOM stock opened at $22.15 on Thursday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $46.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.64.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $1.95. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.80 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.76.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

