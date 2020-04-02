DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Invests $9.15 Million in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 394,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,154,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Resource Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank increased its stake in Williams Companies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 121,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael A. Creel purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $478,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,567.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong purchased 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.23 per share, with a total value of $502,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 804,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,246,838.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 83,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,083. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WMB. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.23.

Williams Companies stock opened at $13.33 on Thursday. Williams Companies Inc has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.62. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.47.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.00%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.62%.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

