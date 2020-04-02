DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Purchases 1,070 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,784 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $17,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 6th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.42.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $286.78 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.05 and a fifty-two week high of $325.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.21. The company has a market capitalization of $125.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,346,125.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

