DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Purchases 114,227 Shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 83.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 251,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,227 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned 0.16% of HollyFrontier worth $12,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HFC. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in HollyFrontier by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 652.5% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HFC opened at $21.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.27 and a 200 day moving average of $46.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.59. HollyFrontier Corp has a 12 month low of $18.48 and a 12 month high of $58.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). HollyFrontier had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. HollyFrontier’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Corp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In related news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $215,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,979.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

