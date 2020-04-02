DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Purchases 279,219 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 312.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279,219 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned approximately 0.06% of General Mills worth $19,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in General Mills by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $370,910.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,820 shares in the company, valued at $8,082,459. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

GIS opened at $53.12 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.59 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.92.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GIS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from to in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.18.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

