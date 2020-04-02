DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 130,639 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main reduced its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,639 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $12,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 489,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 164,842 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $57.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.18 and its 200-day moving average is $57.17. The stock has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.61. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.84 and a 52-week high of $64.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.79%.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer raised Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.89.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $1,991,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,300,420.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $8,769,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

