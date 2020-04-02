DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 1,547,121 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main decreased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 92.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,547,121 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $14,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 58,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 87,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,972,000 after buying an additional 12,617 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $484,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 244,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,814,000 after purchasing an additional 20,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock opened at $88.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.06. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.34 and a twelve month high of $126.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.65.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from to in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.93.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $109,203.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,543.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $31,957.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,877,477.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,683 shares of company stock worth $17,217,165 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

