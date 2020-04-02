DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 204,559 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main decreased its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 624,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 204,559 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned about 0.31% of Unum Group worth $18,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 10,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 23,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNM opened at $13.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.06.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNM. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Unum Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

