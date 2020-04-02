DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 2,396 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main reduced its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,655 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned 0.09% of Citrix Systems worth $11,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,855,070 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $649,327,000 after purchasing an additional 393,838 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,525,554 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $280,083,000 after purchasing an additional 18,167 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,644,507 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $182,376,000 after purchasing an additional 574,790 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,493,353 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $165,616,000 after purchasing an additional 335,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,439,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Citrix Systems news, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 6,667 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total transaction of $843,708.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,490,116.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 214 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total transaction of $25,913.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,040.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,340 shares of company stock worth $5,834,425. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $139.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.65. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.28 and a 1 year high of $146.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.54. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 84.34%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

CTXS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.40.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

