DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 256,969 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main cut its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 48.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 272,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,969 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned about 0.09% of Cerner worth $19,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CERN. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerner in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Cerner in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Cerner by 429.2% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerner in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CERN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.79.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $60.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $53.08 and a 1 year high of $80.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.86.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Cerner had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.88%.

In other news, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 188,780 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $15,102,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $794,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 392,180 shares of company stock valued at $31,200,356. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.