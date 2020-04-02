DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 25,968 Shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main cut its holdings in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,968 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in NetEase were worth $9,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NetEase during the fourth quarter worth $287,570,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in NetEase by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in NetEase during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NetEase by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA lifted its stake in NetEase by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 59,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NetEase from $366.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.46.

NASDAQ NTES opened at $323.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.89. NetEase Inc has a twelve month low of $209.01 and a twelve month high of $361.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.38.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 30.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NetEase Inc will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

