DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 3,595 Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main reduced its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,595 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned approximately 0.08% of MCCORMICK & CO /SH worth $17,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2.4% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 69,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 65,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 5.1% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,810,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,485,000 after purchasing an additional 85,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock opened at $138.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.62. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 52 week low of $112.22 and a 52 week high of $174.58.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.36%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MKC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $163.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.64.

About MCCORMICK & CO /SH

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.