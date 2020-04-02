DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 60,975 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main decreased its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 613,375 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 60,975 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in HP were worth $12,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of HP by 1,803.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 67,150 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 63,622 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in HP by 15.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in HP by 49.4% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 231,660 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 76,611 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HP during the third quarter worth about $2,305,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in HP by 87.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 443,196 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $8,386,000 after purchasing an additional 207,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on HP from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Argus upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of HP from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.94.

In other HP news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,549.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 448,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,308,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HPQ opened at $14.84 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $23.93. The company has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.46 and a 200-day moving average of $19.57.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. HP had a net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 261.23%. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

