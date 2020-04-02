DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Trims Stock Position in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main cut its stake in shares of Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 618,516 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 40,762 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned approximately 0.08% of Imperial Oil worth $16,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 21,872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,983 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 185,780 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.43.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at $11.01 on Thursday. Imperial Oil Ltd has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $30.38.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.1666 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

