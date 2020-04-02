Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EGBN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Stephens started coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGBN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $18,027,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 678.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 356,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,904,000 after acquiring an additional 310,670 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $12,805,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 233.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 135,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after buying an additional 95,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 147,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after buying an additional 76,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EGBN opened at $28.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.53 million, a PE ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.14. Eagle Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $57.38.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $87.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.61 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

