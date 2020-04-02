Eaton Co. PLC to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Eaton in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.02.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised their target price on Eaton from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Eaton from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Eaton from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.81.

Eaton stock opened at $73.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25. Eaton has a 1-year low of $56.42 and a 1-year high of $105.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.01.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 1,372.2% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 369.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 51.50%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

