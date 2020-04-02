eBitcoin Price Up 99.4% Over Last Week (EBTC)

eBitcoin (CURRENCY:EBTC) traded 99.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last seven days, eBitcoin has traded 99.4% higher against the dollar. One eBitcoin token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001618 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, Mercatox and Stocks.Exchange. eBitcoin has a market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $6.00 worth of eBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015020 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.30 or 0.02568511 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00194607 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 91.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00045625 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034767 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

eBitcoin Token Profile

eBitcoin was first traded on September 27th, 2017. eBitcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,897,126 tokens. The official website for eBitcoin is ebitcoin.org. eBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@eBTCFoundation. The Reddit community for eBitcoin is /r/eBTC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @eBTCFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

eBitcoin Token Trading

eBitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Mercatox, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

