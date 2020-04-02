EchoLink 1-Day Volume Tops $43,315.00 (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 2nd. EchoLink has a total market capitalization of $403,884.09 and $43,315.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EchoLink token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, Hotbit, LBank and HitBTC. Over the last week, EchoLink has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00050659 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000699 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.42 or 0.04451433 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00067651 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00036788 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006108 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014691 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010591 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003357 BTC.

About EchoLink

EchoLink is a token. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1. EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info.

Buying and Selling EchoLink

EchoLink can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Hotbit, Huobi and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

