EDC Blockchain (EDC) Price Tops $0.0361 on Exchanges

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 2nd. EDC Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $96.44 million and $37,974.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded 167.3% higher against the dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0361 or 0.00000533 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, DigiFinex, P2PB2B and DDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EDC Blockchain alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00029360 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00072187 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,832.92 or 1.00945325 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00071923 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000787 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001493 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000311 BTC.

About EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain (EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide. The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com.

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, DigiFinex, Bit-Z, LocalTrade and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EDC Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDC Blockchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.