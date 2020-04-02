Edgeless Trading Down 8.2% This Week (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Edgeless has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. Edgeless has a market cap of $1.03 million and $296.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeless token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex, Liqui and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014730 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.18 or 0.02634086 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00193220 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00046028 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034009 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Edgeless

Edgeless’ genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,046,967 tokens. Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Edgeless is medium.com/edgeless.

Edgeless Token Trading

Edgeless can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex, Livecoin, Tidex, Upbit, ABCC and Liqui. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

