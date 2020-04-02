Egoras Dollar (EUSD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $26,731.00

Egoras Dollar (CURRENCY:EUSD) traded down 15.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One Egoras Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00011369 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Egoras Dollar has traded 267.2% higher against the US dollar. Egoras Dollar has a market cap of $5.87 million and approximately $26,731.00 worth of Egoras Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Egoras Dollar alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004678 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00070941 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00343387 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000881 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047607 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 32.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009502 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00012645 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001756 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Egoras Dollar Profile

EUSD is a token. Egoras Dollar’s total supply is 10,477,766 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,610,617 tokens. The official website for Egoras Dollar is egoras.com.

Egoras Dollar Token Trading

Egoras Dollar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egoras Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Egoras Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Egoras Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Egoras Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Egoras Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.