Egretia Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.20 Million (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Egretia has a total market capitalization of $3.24 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Egretia has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Egretia token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, CoinEx, Bilaxy and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014731 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.11 or 0.02600136 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00192635 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 85.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00045859 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00034230 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Egretia was first traded on May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 tokens. The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Egretia is blog.egretia.io. Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Egretia is egretia.io.

Egretia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Bilaxy, IDEX, Kucoin, OKEx and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Egretia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Egretia using one of the exchanges listed above.

