Eidoo Market Cap Reaches $7.02 Million (EDO)

Eidoo (CURRENCY:EDO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 2nd. In the last seven days, Eidoo has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. One Eidoo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0976 or 0.00001435 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, OKEx, Eidoo Hybrid Exchange and HitBTC. Eidoo has a market capitalization of $7.02 million and approximately $594,721.00 worth of Eidoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014746 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $176.90 or 0.02601366 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00193884 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00046012 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034040 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Eidoo Token Profile

Eidoo’s genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Eidoo’s total supply is 88,238,975 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,904,530 tokens. The Reddit community for Eidoo is /r/eidooapp/. Eidoo’s official Twitter account is @eidoo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Eidoo is eidoo.io.

Eidoo Token Trading

Eidoo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Eidoo Hybrid Exchange, HitBTC, Binance, OKEx and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eidoo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eidoo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eidoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

