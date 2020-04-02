Einsteinium Trading Down 5% This Week (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0392 or 0.00000575 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, Poloniex and Upbit. In the last week, Einsteinium has traded down 5% against the US dollar. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $8.62 million and approximately $138,630.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00590061 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015269 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008113 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 219,596,190 coins. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation. Einsteinium’s official message board is emc2slack.herokuapp.com.

Einsteinium Coin Trading

Einsteinium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

